Larry Ray Alexander, 85, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born February 23, 1937 in Yuba City, CA to the late Leonard Ray and Theresa May Gardner Alexander.
Larry was an active member of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, a past chapter president of the Culpeper Minutemen SAR, and a veteran of the US Navy. He retired as the QA Officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN.
Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beverly Moore Alexander; his children from a previous marriage, Brian Lynn Alexander of Angola, LA, Deanne Annette Alexander of Auburn, CA, Megan Alexander Vada of New Market, AL, and Bradford Kelley Alexander of Columbus, GA; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two chosen granddaughters, Daniela and Camilla Esquivel; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Tucker (Michele) and Julian M. Moore, III (Pam).
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Gary Alexander, and one sister, Beverly Moran.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S Main St, Culpeper, VA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Larry’s memory to the Missions Committee of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, or the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, SAR, c/o Tom Hamill, 10816 King Nobel Lane, Bealeton, VA 22712-5617.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
