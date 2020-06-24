Larry Norris King, 71 of Warrenton, VA passed away on June 19, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. He was born on September 18, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Norris Jett King and Ruth Fulgham King. Larry is survived by his sons, Justin King and Timothy King, and siblings, Karen Coleman, Melvin King and Kathy Leddy. All services are private at this time. Online condolences may be offered at moserfuneralhome.com.
