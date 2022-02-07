Larry Joseph Leonard
January 10, 1953 – January 30, 2022
Larry Joseph Leonard, 69 of West Plains, Missouri (formerly of Fauquier County) went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Larry passed after an extended illness.
Larry was born January 10, 1953 in Middleburg, Virginia to the late Paul Wesley Leonard and the late Violet Blue Wilson Leonard. Larry was raised in The Plains, Virginia where he was the youngest of 9 children. Larry was a lifelong resident of Fauquier County until he and his family relocated to West Plains, Missouri in 2013. Larry worked over 30 years as the farm manager, at Flint Hill Farm in Delaplane, Virginia. Larry was a man of many trades and had many creative talents. When not working on the farm, he could be found building a house, to include all phases of construction, plumbing and electrical work. Larry could literally fix anything that was not working properly. Larry had a deep love of all animals and was very successful at training his horses and beloved Australian Cattle Dogs.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved son, Keith Franklin Leonard, his siblings David and Wilbur Leonard, and his sister Mary Leach.
Larry is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 48 years, Daryl Leonard, his beloved son Kevin Joseph Leonard; 5 siblings, Paul Leonard (Dean), Jerry Carter (Sue), Charles Leonard, Joyce Marders (Jimmy), and Jonah Leonard (Brenda). Larry also leaves behind his Brother-in-Law, Rev. Herbie Leach, his beloved Niece that he called his daughter, Christal Leonard, Kelly Thomas, whom he considered another son, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry also leaves behind his beloved dogs and constant companions, Jessie, Happy and Penny.
The family would like to thank the following for their devoted care and help when Larry could no longer drive, take care of his animals, or run errands. Matt and Delenn Mardis (Nevaeh, Harper, Emma), Paul and Lori Titus, and Melanie and Katelyn Bradshaw.
A memorial service will be scheduled later in Virginia.
