Larry Graham Hackley, 72, noted for his passion for art and Contemporary American Folk Art (Kentucky Folk Art, in particular), died suddenly in Warrenton VA, May 14, 2021, while vacationing with family in the area. Born in Warrenton on November 9, 1948, Larry was raised in Amissville VA in the home where his father was born, once commenting that he felt he had grown up “in a Norman Rockwell painting”. Larry lived most of his life in Kentucky, residing in Berea KY at the time of his death.
Predeceased by his father E. Graham Hackley, Larry is survived by his devoted mother Dorothy Z Hackley, his sister Janet (Jan) H Makela (husband Ronald W Makela), his nephew Joshua Bryan Hackley Makela (wife Sophia Coleman), aunts JoAnne Z Tilley, Nancy Z Nicholas, Betty G Zinn, and countless cousins and friends.
A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Kentucky, Larry embraced a lifelong love of art. His curious mind led him to immerse himself in every new interest, reading and researching in depth. Larry was an art teacher in the public schools of Eastern Kentucky, owner of Hackley Gallery in Winchester KY, moving the gallery to Berea KY for a number of years. He had a keen eye for Folk Art, collecting art and curating many museum and gallery shows through the years.
Larry became interested in Contemporary American Folk Art while living in KY, and became renowned for his expertise in that field, authoring and collaborating on multiple books related to southern pottery, quilts, Kentucky Folk Art, carved canes, and more.
As a child, Larry was intrigued by old crocks used to preserve foods, Victorian hair wreaths, and other historic items in the home of his Grandmother Hackley. His Grandmother Zinn introduced him to baking, gardening, canning and more. He studied bugs, dissected frogs, collected rocks, raised exotic chickens and fish, and experimented with edible plants, all before becoming an adult and venturing off to make his way in his chosen profession.
Fiercely independent, creative and talented, he will be missed by all who knew him as a kind, generous man with an easy-going spirit, who loved his family and friends, and all things interesting and beautiful.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Hackley Family Scholarship Fund, c/o HEADWATERS- Public Education Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Washington VA 22747.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.