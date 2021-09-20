Larry Frederick Martin of Front Royal, Virginia and longtime resident of Warrenton, Virginia, died at Warren Memorial Hospital on September 18, 2021, at the age of 80. Born on March 23, 1941, Larry was one of five children born to the late Raymond C. and Mabel Estelle Martin. He was preceded in death by brothers Wallace R. Martin, Leo E. Martin, and sister Gloria J. (Martin) Linthicum.
He is survived by sister Betty J. (Martin) Riley and brother in-law Charlie Riley (Colorado Springs, Co); daughter Angela L. (Martin) Guditus and son-in-law Michael Guditus (The Plains); daughter Tina M. (Martin) Hoffman (Delaplane), daughter Tammy A. (Martin) Vance and son-in-law Steve Vance (Madison, Va); daughter Teresa (Martin) Heflin and son-in-law John Heflin (Roseboro, N. C.); son Dean Martin and daughter-in-law Jeannie Martin (Front Royal); daughter Rebecca A. (Martin) Gagnon and son-in-law Darryl Gagnon (Alexandria, Va), 6 grandchildren; Calvin Keith Glascock III, Josslyn Sayje Vance, Zachary Heflin, Barry Martin, and Chad Apperson Martin Gagnon; and 6 great grand children.
Larry was a well-known and respected Master Carpenter in Fauquier County building custom cabinets, staircases and heirloom woodwork for many prominent Fauquier families to include 17 years for Doctor Head at Airlie Estate where much of his work can still be seen. He opened his own carpenter shop in Rectortown and worked for many years at Gilliam’s Lumber in Warrenton.
Larry, known by friends and family as “Bo” for his expertise with a traditional longbow and arrow and deer hunting skills. He loved nature and American Indian history, collecting hatchets and arrowheads. He was often seen at the Front Royal flea market searching for treasures.
His family loves him dearly and will miss his smile, warm-hearted jokes and the joy he brought to family gatherings.
At his request, no viewing or services will be held.
