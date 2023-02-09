Larry Edward Stiltner, 70, of Midland passed away on February 5, 2023 at his home.
He was born February 21, 1952 in Conway, VA to the late Lonnie Edgar and Priscilla Ruth Johnson Stiltner.
Larry retired from IBM and Fauquier County Parks and Recreation.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 ½ years Jeanne Moore Stiltner, son Robert Stiltner, siblings Marion Plaster (Jack), Mildred Blevins (Rocky), Leon Stiltner (Laurenda), Phillip Stiltner (Missy), Alice Wallwork (Conrad), and Paul Stiltner (Teresa). In addition to his beloved grandchildren Makayla Maria Stiltner, Dera Elizabeth Stiltner, and Delaney Jean Stiltner.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother Lonnie Edgar Stiltner, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 2 to 4pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186. A Funeral will follow on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11 am at Victory Baptist Church, 12650 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA, 20181. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens at 1:30 pm, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA, 22724.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Fauquier Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.conm.
