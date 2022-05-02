Larry Dean Potter, Jr., age 64 of Midland, Virginia received his wings April 27, 2022 at home with his loving wife and close family by his side.
Born April 3, 1958 in Fullerton, California, and later moved to Seattle, Washington in 1973. Larry was a 1977 graduate of Lake Washington High School where he received numerous awards and recognition as a prominent member of the track team. He was the son of Larry Potter, Sr., his wife Carol, and late mother Maryline Whited.
Larry honorably served in the USMC from 1976 - 1984 at the rank of E-6, Staff Sargent and later retired as a paramedic from Fort George G. Meade, MD after over a decade of service and was involved with the recovery effort at the Pentagon on 9/11.
Above all, his highest accomplishment included being a proud and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Larry cherished time spent with family and friends. He enjoyed having cookouts, fireworks, huge bonfires, and other social gatherings at home. In the past, he volunteered at the Catlett Rescue Squad and was a Cub Master for the local Boy Scouts. He was a hardworking man who kept himself busy with various projects and hobbies.
In addition to his loving wife Tammy of 23 years, Larry is survived by four sons, Jason (Brandy) Potter, Joshua Potter, Ricky (fiancé Mikaula) Potter, Wyatt Potter; father Larry Potter Sr. (Carol); four grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jacob, Eric, and soon to be adopted grandson Levi; siblings Liana, Randall, and half-siblings Christina, Terri, Pete, Danny, David, and Terry; surrogate son, Robert Layne; and several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Viewing and funeral service to celebrate and remember Larry will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, Va. 20186. A viewing and time for friends to share memories with the family is from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Midland Cemetery in Midland Va.
