Larry Clinton Curtis, age 74, of Culpeper, VA (born and raised in Warrenton, VA) passed peacefully on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. Larry was born on November 4th, 1947, son of the late, Hunter & Elinor Curtis.
Larry, who worked in construction most of his life, will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his ability to fix almost anything, his many projects he always had going around the home, his passion for yard work and landscaping, his love for “antiquing”, and most of all his great sense of humor.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann Curtis; three daughters, Kimberly Curtis of Warrenton, VA, Tammie Curtis & her husband, Scott Cording of Montpelier, VA, & Amanda Curtis of Gainesville, VA; sister, Barbara Cooke of Warrenton, VA; and two grandchildren, Zachary & Luke Hunter Stalls of Warrenton, VA.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Hunter ‘Teddy’ Curtis, Jr. and his son, Scott Clinton Curtis.
Service & interment private.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Larry’s name to your favorite charity.
Please share memories and/or send condolences online via the Moser Funeral Home Obituary Tribute Wall: https://www.moserfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Larry-Clinton-Curtis?obId=24801363#/celebrationWall
