Lara Lee Simpson, 53, of West Newton PA died, Sunday April 18, 2021.
She was born in Carroll Township on June 12, 1967
Lara is survived by her three sons, Aubrey John Simpson, Braedon William Simpson, Carter James Simpson and her parents James and Nevelle Vasco of Belle Vernon PA.
Lara graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Penn State University and a Master's Degree from California, PA. Lara was presently teaching at The Village Early Childhood Education Center in California, PA. Prior to that Lara taught in Fauquier County Elementary Schools for six years.
Lara will be missed by many and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.