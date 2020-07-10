L. H. Eicher, age 93, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at English Meadows in Warrenton. He was born on August 23rd, 1926 in Fauquier County, Virginia, son of the late Lloyd & Lutie Eicher.
L.H. was born and raised on the family farm in Opal, VA. He graduated from Bealeton High School, class of 1944. He was one of the first 4-H All Stars, while participating in events at Virginia Tech. After High School, L.H. joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Returning to the States, he had several exciting careers and many talents, including having a pilot’s license and boating. He owned one of the first bulldozers and helped build many of the ponds that are a part of Fauquier county. Some of his other business enterprises include, the Opal Truck Stop, American Oil Company & gas station and converting the barn into a club house at the Warrenton Golf Club. Never know to sit idle, he contributed much to Fauquier county, from sunflower fields to hosting the grandest of parties where he invited his friend, Charlie Waller and The Country Gentlemen to entertain.
Mr. Eicher is survived by his wife, Madge A. Clark Eicher; five children, Helen Ilsley & her husband, Richard of North Carolina, Diane Elliott & her husband, Ron of Basye, VA, Susan Eicher & her husband, Larry Kemper of Bealeton, VA, Hayden Eicher & his wife, Laurie of Tappahannock, VA and Paula Coffman of Jeffersonton, VA; five step children, Steve Clark & Susie Dorman, Ray Shupp, Cindy Pearson & Michelle Montgomery; eleven grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Eicher is preceded in death by two sisters Eloise Coates and Erlene Meyers.
The family will accept visitors on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 beginning at 11 am and followed by a service in the Moser Funeral Home Chapel, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA at 12 noon. Interment at Cedar Grove cemetery in Bealeton, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
