L. Grey Brockman, 90, passed away to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on June 3rd, 2022 unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Ponte Vedra, Florida, where they had recently relocated; after residing the last 20 years in Warrenton, VA, and in Vienna, VA prior to that.
Grey was born March 4th, 1932 in Bedford, VA to Frank G. Brockman and Vernie (Davies) Brockman. He graduated from Temperance High School and Lynchburg College. Grey served in the United States Army from 1953-55 spending approximately 18 months in Europe. Grey was a very talented baseball player, particularly as a left-handed pitcher, and was fortunate in being chosen to represent a baseball team within the 7th Army in Europe and was assigned to play baseball for the Army and entertain the troops throughout Germany, Austria, Italy and other areas of Europe. Thankfully Grey did not have to take up arms while serving in the Army. His uniform included a glove and a baseball. He turned down several offers to play professional minor league baseball before pursuing an almost 30-year career with the FBI, retiring as a Deputy Assistant Director. He served as a Special Agent in a number of locations throughout the country including supervisory positions as Chief Inspector and Special Agent in Charge. He was transferred to FBI Headquarters on four different occasions and served in 5 different divisions. He went on to have a second career as a Vice President and Director of Corporate Security for the Mellon Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA.
Following his second retirement, he and his wife, Eva, were snowbirds in southwest Florida and the remainder of the years in northern Virginia. During his twenty years in Warrenton, it was clear to all who visited how much he loved being outdoors and maintaining the property, keeping it in pristine condition. One of his favorite times in Warrenton was when all of the children and grandchildren gathered together and spent weeks at a time throughout the year, sharing the love of his property, the garden, the lake, the raspberries, the cherry tree, the mowing, the fishing and the boating at the home that we lovingly called “Camp Cannonball”. While spending time in Florida, he enjoyed watching his grandsons play lacrosse, soccer, football and basketball. Grey played senior softball on a traveling championship softball team throughout Florida and the Mid-Atlantic states.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Price Brockman, after 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by three children: Beth Newell (Rick), of Ponte Vedra, FL, Kimberly Nelson (Michael) of Sterling, VA, Randall Brockman (Cindy) of Elkridge, MD and five grandchildren: Brock Newell, Grant Newell (Kaila), Shannon Brockman Waldhauser (Rob), Lindsey Brockman, and Lauren Nelson; and one great-grandchild: Robbie Waldhauser. He is also survived by his sister Jean (Brockman) Beard and nieces and
nephews.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
If you would like to honor the memory of Grey, the family requests that donations be made to the SFSAFBI, Inc., 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025-2048 or to the Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Visitation will be held at the Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA on Friday, June 17 from 6 – 9pm. Funeral services will be held at the Warrenton United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 18 at 1pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.