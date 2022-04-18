Krista Sergent Addison of Luray, VA went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after fearlessly braving an exceptionally long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Krista was born on February 15, 1981, in Manassas, VA. She married her high school sweetheart, best friend and love of her life Travis Lee Addison on December 21, 2000. Together they have three amazing children.
Krista’s proudest accomplishment was being a mother. She adored her children and was always so proud of their accomplishments. Her family always came first in her life even as she was fighting so hard for her own. She and Travis have been blessed with two incredible little grandsons, Bentley & Broden who became the light in her life even on dark days. Spending time with them and being their Nana was such a gift to her.
Her faith in God never wavered. She loved her friends, extended family and community in Luray so much and was always humbled and grateful by the outpouring of love, support and generosity throughout her illness.
Krista was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lyle W. Sergent.
Krista leaves behind her loving husband, Travis Addison; children, Tyler Addison, Brenden Addison, Brooklyn, and Kylee Addison; grandsons, Bentley Cade, Broden Lee Addison; mother and stepfather Stephanie (H. Paul) Hannaman II; father and stepmother, Mike (Michelle) Cox; grandmother, Yvonna Sergent; Father and mother-in-law, Carson (Colleen) Addison; brothers and sisters; Ashley Hannaman, Stephen Hannaman, Christina, Jonathon Hannaman, Jason Addison, Jackie, Robert Addison, Robin, Alex Echols, Emil, Brianne Cox and Brandon Cox; Nephews and nieces, Diego Desouza, Monika and Ryan Addison, Jeremiah and Jace Addison, Hayden Lam, Mason and Brooklyn Echols; aunt and uncle, Stacey (Ryan) Pelkey; cousins, Haley and Kyle Challberg, and Hannah and Abigail Vance; as well as a large family of many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Krista leaves behind a legacy of love, family and faith. During the precious time she had here on earth she touched so many lives and inspired so many people.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the many doctors and nurses at Sentara RMH medical Center Hahn Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Cancer Center, UVA Medical Center and Duke University Health that took such excellent care of Krista during her illness.
If you wish to send flowers the family request that if you’re inclined to please order through Long’s Florist Luray, VA 540-743-5466.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Krista’s favorite charity Compassion International at compassion.com
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Cemetery.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
