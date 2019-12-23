Korey Nicholas Aldrich, 34, of Haymarket died December 17, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1985 in Great Lakes, IL to John and Dianne DeVoll Aldrich.
A chef by trade, Korey had a passion for creating beautiful food and working with sustainable locally sourced foods. Although Korey loved to cook beautiful food, his go to meal was always a burger. He was known for his quiet, kind and compassionate spirit.
In addition to his parents, Korey is survived by his wife, Jenna Warner Aldrich of, Akron, Ohio; his sister, Chelsea Hudock, and her husband, Tyler Hudock, and Korey’s two nephews, Finley and Duncan Hudock, all of Alexandria.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, followed by prayers led by Father Murphy. A memorial service at St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic Church in Middleburg, VA will follow Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00.
Condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Edible Schoolyard Project, edibleschoolyard.org, in memory of Korey N. Aldrich.
