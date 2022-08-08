Kimberly Sue Metz, 60, of Culpeper passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 with her mom and dad holding her hands. She was born August 27, 1961 in Fairfax to Charles and Sandra Orye. Kim retired from the town of Warrenton after 37 years as a secretary of Public Works. Everyone knew her from playing bingo in Culpeper. Kim loved playing the “Rip” tickets. Everyone who knew Kim, loved Kim. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Karen E. Keyser; one sister-in-law, Cheryl Ann Orye; one niece, Amy Wood (John); three nephews, Steven Orye (Sarah), Kevin Orye, and Ryan Keyser; her three special bingo friends, Cat, Edna and Jenie; three stepchildren; and several step grandchildren. Kim is preceded in death by her first husband, David T. Brown; her second husband, Noah J. Metz; and one brother, Douglas William Orye. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 12 pm until 2 pm with a time to share memories of Kim at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 Interment at Fairview Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Kim’s memory to Culpeper County Fire and Rescue Squad Association, 14022 Public Safety Court, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
