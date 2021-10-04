Kimberley Leigh Sherrill, 56 of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday September 24, 2021 at Johnston Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.
Kimberley was born on February 6, 1965 to Freddie Lee Sherrill and Janice Sherrill Thayer. She graduated from Fauquier High School and attended School of Arts and Design in Atlanta, Ga. At the time of her death she was an Insurance Agent in Mechanicville.
In addition she is survived by two brothers Neil and Dana (Jennie) Sherrill; step-brother Ken Thayer; nephews and niece
Darien, Nathan and Ethan Sherrill; Hayden and Addison Thayer and step-father, George (Bill) Thayer, Jr., wonderful aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.
Kimberley was loving, kind and never knew a stranger. She was our bright and shining star who will be missed every day.
Funeral service will be at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, VA, on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 2 p.m.
