Kim Michelle Hoppe

, 60, of Culpeper, VA passed away January 14, 2020 in Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA. Mrs. Hoppe was born April 20, 1959 to George Wright and Irene Barger Wright. She was a cafeteria manager in the Fauquier County school system.
Kim is survived by her husband Ernest Hoppe, her son Anthony Hoppe and his wife Annie-Laurie, her daughter Desiree Ellis and her husband Ben and her grandchildren Buddy Ellis, Addie Hoppe, Georgia Ellis and Rylynn Hoppe. She also leaves behind a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Remington Lions Club Building, 11326 James Madison Highway, Bealeton, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Principal Opportunity Fund, P.O. Box 127, The Plains, VA 20198 (alittleheartcharity.org).
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hoppe family through clore-english.com. The Hoppe family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements
