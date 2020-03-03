Kevin John Martin, 49, of Crozet, died peacefully at home on February 21, 2020. He left this world just as the sun was setting, surrounded by his children and loved ones. Born on February 20, 1971, Kevin grew up in Fauquier County, Virginia. He loved music, the outdoors, and fishing. Some of his happiest days were spent floating down the James River or fly fishing for trout in mountain streams near his home. In 1996, Kevin married his best friend, Christine Parker Martin. They never tired of spending time together, even while doing the most mundane of activities. Kevin received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and his master degree from the University of Virginia. While in graduate school, Kevin joined The Environmental Company (now Cardno TEC) and continued working for the company until his death, serving most recently as a Senior Principal and East Business Unit Manager for its government services division. Kevin is survived by his wife, Christine; their children, Alec Parker Martin and Meredith Ainsley Martin; and his mother, Joan Bell Buratti. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kenneth Martin.
Kevin was a devoted husband and father, who prioritized family above all else. He was active in his children’s lives, attending concerts, sporting events, and simply hanging out together. Kevin made friends easily and will be remembered for his sense of humor and carefree spirit. Kevin left this world knowing that he was loved and with the certainty of a life in heaven.
The family is grateful for the care received at Memorial Sloan Kettering and Martha Jefferson Oncology, and especially that of Drs. James Huang, Mark Prichard and Anthony Crimaldi and the many oncology nurses who brought levity and laughter to each visit.
Kevin’s life was celebrated at a memorial service in Charlottesville on February 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard and Kathleen Ossey Research Fund (for thymic malignancy research) or the Natural Resources Defense Council.
