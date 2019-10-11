Kay Elizabeth (King) Billingsley

of Remington, VA, passed away October 2nd, 2019, at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, VA.
Kay, who prefered Katie, was born in Omaha, NE, on June 27th, 1952, to Arthur W. King and Winifred Gagnebin King. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arthur Dale King. She was the beloved wife of Gerald A. Billingsley, the loving mother of three children, Matthew A. T. Billingsley (married to Megan), of Remington, VA, Blythe E. A. Drewer, of Baltimore, MD, and Sarah E. T. Billingsley, of Remington, VA, and the loving grandmother of Shea E. Drewer. She is survived by her brothers, William R. King II of Rockledge, FL, John W. King(married to Susan) of Jacksonville, FL, and her step-siblings Thomas Hall(married to Sally), of Harrisburg, PA, Richard Hall, of the U. S. Virgin Islands, and Ann Vakoc(married to Jim), of Omaha, NE.
Raised in Omaha, NE, her family moved to Redwood City, CA, where she attended Sequoia High School. There she was active in musical groups and studied dance with a student program of the San Francisco Ballet Company, before moving back to Omaha. She was married in 1971 in Omaha, moved to Falls Church, VA, and eventually to Remington, VA. While raising her family, she was at times a pre-school teacher, a Sunday school teacher, and Director of Christian Education for St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Culpeper, VA.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (115 N East St, Culpeper, VA 22701), at 12:00 noon on October 19th, 2019.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital or The American Indian College Fund. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
