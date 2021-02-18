Kathryn Green Modlin, age 96, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away at her home on February 12, 2021. She retired from the the U.S Government with Dept. of Defense at Vint Hill Farm Station. She was a active member of Warrenton United Methodist Church and part of the Sally Fletcher Circle of Women at the church. Predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Shirley. She is survived by her two sons, Oliver Kent Shepherd and his wife, Carolyn of Warrenton, VA and Donald Lee Shepherd and his wife, Julie of Warrenton, VA. She was survived by five grandchildren, Carla Hojnacki, Michael Shepherd, Tanner Hojnacki, Melissa Shepherd, Donna Lee Shepherd;Two step-grandchildren, Alexander Pearson and April Pearson Cox; great grandchildren, Katie Hojnacki, Jarrod Young and James Young. A shelter service and memorial is planned at a later date after the Pandemic improves more and weather improves. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA, 540-347-3431, In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Warrenton United Methodist Church 341 Church St. Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
