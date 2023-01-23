Kathleen Marie Mitchell of Warrenton, VA passed away on January 13, 2023, at Reston Hospital Center after a brief illness. She was 86 years old.
She was born in Boston, MA to Frederick and Kathleen Connolly. Due to the death of her mother and other unforeseen events, she was adopted at an early age by James and Priscilla Donovan of Boston, MA. She lived in Massachusetts until 1967, whereupon she and her family moved to Fauquier County, Virginia where she spent the remainder of her life.
She is survived by her six children, Colleen Deros (Christopher), James Mitchell, Maryrose Mitchell, Jeanne Combos (Alex), Michael Mitchell, and Shae Kline (Robert). She cherished spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
Kathy was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton for over 5 decades. She volunteered with the Legion of Mary and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. Kathy was an avid reader, and especially loved reading books and watching videos about various aspects of the Catholic faith, as she sought to draw closer to the Lord.
Those who knew her best treasured her dry sense of humor, her love for the Boston Red Sox, any kind of animal, and all things related to her Irish heritage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, with a private interment at the Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, VA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.