Katherine Pabis Suto, age 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at her home in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 21st, 1940, daughter of the late George & Mary Simon.
Katherine is survived by her five children, Julia P. Sarr (David) of Manassas, VA, John ‘Jack’ Pabis (Melissa Atherholt) of Frederick, MD, George Pabis (Trish) of Lynchburg, VA, Joe Pabis of Reston, VA and Kate Warner (Ned) of Alexandria, VA; three siblings, Albert Simon (Elizabeth) of Ellicott City, MD, George Simon (Mary) of Baltimore, MD and Rita McMullin (Denny) of Timonium, MD; and nine grandchildren, John, Sasha, Maya, Cy, Jake, Scott, Zachary, Benjamin & Katherine.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Pabis and her second husband, Peter L. Suto.
Wherever Katherine went and got involved, she made lifelong friends. She was always thinking of ways to help family, friends, and even strangers.
A memorial service will be held on October 30, 2021. There will be a private interment at Warrenton cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train at smiletrain.org or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.