Katherine Maria Vogler (August 12, 1975-October 17,2021)
Katherine Maria Vogler (“Katie”) 46, passed away peacefully at her home in Warrenton, VA on October 17, 2021, with her family at her side, after an eight-year battle with cancer. Katie was born on August 12, 1975, in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Warrenton. She graduated from Fauquier High School in 1994 , where she participated in the Model United Nations Program. She received her B.A. from James Madison University in 19 , majoring in political science, with a minor in Russian studies. Fluent in Russian, she was attracted to further study of Russian politics and culture during the post-Soviet years and went on to earn a master’s degree in International Affairs at the European University at St. Petersburg, Russia.
Katie worked as an international affairs specialist with the U.S. Department of Energy. She served as Director of the D.O.E. Office concentrating in nuclear security, at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, where she and her family resided for five years. Katie was a multi-talented, positive, and caring person, who touched many lives.
Katie is survived by her husband, Earl Frederick Vogler III; her daughters Carolina, Elena, and Stella, of Warrenton; four sisters, Elizabeth Downey, Clare Knauss (William), and Bridget Downey of Warrenton; Laura Downey (Pietro Princi) of Valetta, Malta; a brother, Brendan Downey (Hai) of Shanghai, China; twelve nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her parents, James and Patricia Downey of Warrenton.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, on Thursday, October 21 between 5 and 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, on Friday, October 22, at 1:00 p.m., with internment at Bright View Cemetery.
