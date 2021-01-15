Katherine “Kathy” Mary Dunkin

On January 10, 2021, (age 74) passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John, her son, John, and daughter-in-law, Gina, daughter, Denise, and grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, Michael, Julia and Jack.
Kathy was born and raised on Long Island, New York. Even after twenty-five years of living in Virginia, Kathy never lost her “New York Attitude” and remained a Yankees fan throughout her life. She married the love of her life, John, in 1968. She had a loving, caring spirit and was known as a “guardian angel on Earth” which was evident in her decades-long nursing career. Kathy started her career working as a labor and delivery nurse. After taking some time off to raise her children, she went back to work as a school nurse in New York. After moving to Virginia in 1996, she began working as the school nurse at Seneca Ridge Middle School in Sterling, Virginia, where she worked until her retirement in 2015. She dearly loved her profession and had a positive influence on all of the many students she cared for, especially her diabetic and special needs students.
After her retirement, Kathy moved to the Suffield Meadows community where she became the co-leader of the Social Group. She loved bringing the community together and organizing social events that the community as a whole could enjoy. Her favorite events included the annual flag raisings for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and in remembrance of 9/11 and the annual holiday dinner and after dinner party.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She took every opportunity to visit with her grandchildren in Illinois and never missed an event with her grandchildren who lived close to her in Virginia. Her favorite times were when her whole family was all together, including a recent trip to Disney World.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions all funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
