Katherine Jean Gaither

  •
Katherine Jean Gaither

Katherine Jean Gaither, age 62, a resident of Sumerduck, VA passed away on May 13, 2021 from an unexpected cancer at Prince William Medical Center, in Manassas. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. She was a Secretary for Manassas Transfer. Katherine was predeceased by her father, George William Hollingsworth, Sr.; a son, Clifton Michail Heflin; a brother, Randy Cornett. She is survived by her husband, Robert Stanton Gaither of Sumerduck, VA; two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Heflin and her husband, Michael Thurston of Richmond, VA and Amanda Katherine Heflin of Stafford, VA; Her mother, Jean Louise Hollingsworth, Spencer , VA; Three siblings, George William Hollingsworth, Jr. of Midland, VA, Patricia Louise Simpson and her husband, David Lee of Bealeton, VA, and Janice Lee Clapsadl and her husband, Michael of Spencer, VA; and her two grandchildren, Stefan Michael Thurston and Preston Michael Heflin. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com

