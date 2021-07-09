Katherine B. Ham December 1, 1930 – July 4, 2021

As the doctor made his way through a major blizzard to her beloved grandma’s house on 85 Palmer Bridge Street, Katherine, later known as “Kay,” was born. Her parents, Stephen and Anna (Kish) Lascko, whose families immigrated from Hungary a few years before, settled in Torrington, Connecticut. There, surrounded by a large and loving family, Kay grew up. She was a graduate of Torrington High School, played the fife in the school band, worked at the local drug store, and became an exceptional ice skater during those cold winter months.
While most of her family remained in Connecticut, Kay’s life took her in a different direction. Married to a young sailor, Stephen Koplaski, they would have three children, Barbara, Steve, and Joy, and travel the world. Living in both Brazil and India for tour duties, Kay’s journeys would also take her to places in Africa, Europe, and the east coast of the United States. Her adventures included celebrating Carnival in Brazil, crossing the Jhelum River in Kashmir on the back of her guide, and riding a camel out to the Egyptian pyramids in the Sahara, among many others. Always loving to talk about her journeys abroad, Kay and her family would ultimately settle in her beloved Virginia. There, while her children grew up, she worked for the United States Navy as a Travel Finance Specialist until her retirement.
In her later years, Kay would meet William Ham and together they shared their lives with their families, who lived in Virginia and Texas. And while they traveled to places throughout the United States, as well as England and Israel, they loved spending time with their grandchildren – Kristy, Katie, Chris, Kelly, Mark, and Lauren. Celebrations, cookouts, and beach vacations were among the many special times they had with their families.
Kay was an amazing grandma, and a great grandmother, known affectionately as GG! From the oldest grandchild, Kristy, to the youngest great granddaughter, Ellie, Kay was very much a part of their lives. She attended their sporting events, took them to appointments, joined in on vacations, made school pickup runs, and shared in as many of their events as possible. Among her favorite things with her “grands” were trips to get ice cream – strawberry being the best, seeing the latest movie out that they wanted, and art projects of all kinds. Kay kept up with them on Facebook, shared text messages, and of course, called them for their annual birthday singing! To all of them, her wisdom, experiences, and wit guided their choices, as she kept their confidences close to her heart. Like her children, the “grands” always knew she was there for them.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Kay loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart. While Kay was a Sunday school teacher for children, played the handbells, and sang in the church choir, she graduated from the Bible Institute in 1998. She also was involved in women’s Bible studies and retreats at Grace Life Church in Bristow and supported Samaritan’s Purse as well as the Fac Foundation (Manjo Children’s Home) in Cameroon.
As matriarch of a family near and far, Kay was a mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother who touched the lives of her family and so many others. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Barbara and her husband, Francis Payne; and Joy and her husband, Roger Kelly; by her beloved grandchildren, Kristy and her husband, John Lamper; Chris Walker; Katie and her husband, Daniel Gross; and Kelly and her husband, Andrew Green; and her beloved great grandchildren, Kaylee Lamper, Hunter Lamper, and Ellie Kelly. She was preceded in death by her precious son, Stephen Koplaski.
Her daughters and their families wish to thank all of you for your prayers, love, and support. She loved us all so well – how lucky and blessed we are to have had her in our lives.
A Celebration of Life to commemorate her homegoing to the Lord will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, followed by a graveside gathering at Beahms Chapel Cemetery, 1224 US Hwy 211 East, Luray, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a children’s home that Kay supported at the following address:
The Fac Foundation (Manjo Children’s Home)
14068 Hawkeye Run Court
Bristow, VA 20136
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.