Karen Woods-Griffith, age 56 of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully on 30 July 2020. She was born on 9 January 1964 in Okinawa to Ernest (Buster) and Dorothy Woods, Sr. Karen married her long-time friend and love Edwin (Eddie) Griffith on 1 December 2005.
Karen loved the outdoors. She enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers, kayaking, fishing, playing sports, and camping. Karen worked for 10+ years with Eck Supply Company in Manassas, VA.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Eddie, her mother Dorothy, her siblings - Ernest Woods, Jr., Sandra Parker, Donna Kerns, and Kevin Woods, her step-sons - Eddie and Mike, her nieces and nephews, and many aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her father.
Moser Funeral Home will hold friends and family visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, 8 August, followed by interment at the Midland Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/donatetoday; or Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, www.fredfood.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
