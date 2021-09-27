Karen W. Richardson, 69 of Warrenton, passed away at her home on Saturday September 25, 2021
The family will receive friends Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers beginning at 7:30. A funeral Mass will be offered Thursday September 30, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, VA. starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Bright View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Karen’s name to: www.warrentonpregnancycenter.org
For a more detailed obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.moserfuneralhome.com.
