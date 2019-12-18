Karen Deniece Smith, 65, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed December 15, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on January 3, 1954 to the late Howard and Ann Sharp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Smith, Sr.
Karen worked as a Project Supervisor for IBM for many years and was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton where she serviced on the kitchen committee.
Karen is survived by a daughter, Angela Smith of Warrenton, VA; one son, John W. "Snapper" Smith, Jr. of Warrenton, VA; eight grandchildren, Antjwan (Takisha) Bland, Mercedes Bland, Mia Rector, Shantel (Dante) Brooks, Porsha Bland, John W. Smith, III, Dana Rector all of Warrenton, VA and Sherelle (Lamar) Robinson of Remington, VA; and 14 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, 6 to 8:30 pm and again on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11 am until 12 pm where funeral services will begin at 12 pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187. Pastor Keith McCullough of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Warrenton Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
