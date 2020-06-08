Kareen Rodham McGhee of Markham, VA was born in the District of Columbia on February 5, 1943. She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter in Middleburg, VA on May 31,2020.Kareen is predeceased by her father, Wade Jonathan Rodham; her mother, Kathleen Black Rodham; and brother-in-law, Wesley Warren Boxwell. She is survived by her husband, Gary Wade McGhee, Sr; twin sister, Kathleen Rodham Boxwell; her younger sister, Aleta Rodham (Leonard) Towle; her son, Gary Wade (Gina) McGhee, Jr; her daughter, Laura Kareen McGhee (Kelly Erb); Grandson, Austin Tanner McGhee; and several nieces and nephews.Kareen married Wade on February 3, 1968. They enjoyed boating and fishing for many years on the Chesapeake Bay until they settled on their farm in Markham, VA, where they became involved in horses, roping and Longhorn cattle. She constantly cared for her farm and animals.For the majority of her life she used her secretarial and administrative skills in Middleburg, VA at ARP. In her retirement, Kareen took up her love of gardening at Marriot Ranch in Hume, VA, where she worked until mid-March of this year. She had an indomitable spirit and zest for life. Her smile would light up a room, yet she was tough as nails. Her wishes were to be cremated with no public service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
