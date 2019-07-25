Karaline Grace Chapman, age 20, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
Karaline was born on July 1, 1999 in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of Timothy E. and Sheila E. Chapman. She was a graduate of Sherando High School, Class of 2018. Karaline had aspirations of becoming an author. In addition to reading and writing, she enjoyed drawing, playing computer games, and showed a deep love for animals. Anyone she would come in contact with she would say, “Hi person I don’t know, can I give you a hug”?
Surviving are her parents, Timothy and Sheila Chapman (Stephens City), grandparents Pauletta Shrout (Stephens City), Elvin and Connie Chapman (Warrenton) and Ginny McKinney (Bealton), Aunt Mendy Myers and 2 cousins, Aunt Ginger and Uncle Bill Hamlin and 2 cousins, Aunt Pam Street and 2 cousins, Uncle Bruce and Aunt Brenda Chapman and 3 cousins, Aunt Trish and Uncle Robbie Scott and 1 cousin, Aunt Melissa Heiple and 2 cousins, Uncle Keith Heiple and 2 cousins and Uncle Darren Heiple.
Proceded in death was her grandfather/papaw, Ray Shrout, also of Stephens City, and her Uncle Randy Street of Warrenton.
A memorial service and inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karaline’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060-9979, or The Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
