Jutta Maria Winter Miller, 87, of Casanova, VA. passed away on 20 August 2021 at Blue Ridge Christian Home in Bealeton, Virginia. She was born on 25 April 1934 in a small village in Germany. She moved to Poland with her parents in 1941. In 1944, at the age of ten, she fled on foot as a refugee with her mother and younger brother, just ahead of the Russian Armies. She remembered being strafed on the road by Allied aircraft, hiding in a barn loft as Russian Cossacks rode in the barn below, and witnessing ground and air combat. After several months on the road, which included a case of Scarlet Fever, she finally resettled with her family in West Germany. At the age of 20, she left home and went to London, England as part of the Guest Worker program, where employed as a hospital orderly, domestic, and cook, she learned English. She then moved, still alone, in 1957 to Beverly Hills, California, where employed as a Governess, she enjoyed a full measure of “Hollywood” social life. In 1962, after spending a year traveling in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Egypt, Greece and Aden, she met her future husband, an Army Officer, who was stationed in Germany.
She was married in 1962, became an American citizen in 1983, and overcame advanced breast cancer in 1986. During that time, she lived in Ulm and Crailsheim, Germany, Ft Knox, KY, Pittsburgh, PA, West Point, NY and Casanova, VA. Horses were her passion. She bought her first horse in 1969, and rode her last horse in 2014 at the age of 80. In between she owned 14 horses in succession, trained in Dressage in Germany, fox hunted in New York, Conn, and VA, rode competitive trail rides, bred, foaled and started several horses, and ran a horse barn with boarders.
She is survived by her Husband of 59 years, John D. Miller, U.S. Army LTC ®, GM-15 ®, daughters Donna St. Pierre and Tanja Heather, and three grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Ladies of the Blue Ridge Christian Home for their remarkable Care and Compassion.
Funeral arrangements are private.
