Justina Wendy Trayah-Fink was born on February 27, 1967 in Cornwall, New York and passed away on May 2, 2022 at her and her husband’s home in Triangle, Virginia. She was 55 years young and her love lives on through Mike Fink (her husband of 30 years), her sister Debi and brother-in-law Mikey, her mother Phyllis, her children Anthony, Stephen, and Kendra, her children-in law Amanda, Mark and Alyson, her grandchildren Astrid, Charlotte, Shelton, Lola, Andrew, and Norah, her nieces Alicia and Justina, her nephew Corey, and her dearest friends.
Justina was a seamstress who started sewing at the tender age of four. She was known to give family and friends gifts that she had made with a red heart sewn on the inside symbolizing part of her life’s path with a rare genetic disorder known as Carney Complex. Eventually Justina’s creativity evolved into a love for a character that she and her sister Debi created by the name of Little Ducky Do. She went on to write children’s books created to teach self-confidence and not giving up. Justina was a pure example of not giving up. She loved her family dearly and marveled at her husband Mike. She would always be up for dancing, playing games with her grandchildren and showering them with gifts that they will cherish for a lifetime.
We will be gathering to celebrate Justina’s life and infinite kindness on Thursday, May 12 from 12-3pm. Services will be held at Mountcastle Funeral Home located at 13318 Occoquan Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Weather permitting we will be gathering at Locust Shade Park located at 4701 Locust Shade Dr, Triangle, VA 22172 following her service from 3:30-5pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Justina Trayah-Fink Memorial Fund in which proceeds will go directly to a cause near and dear to Justina’s heart.
Justina Trayah-Fink Memorial Fund https://gofund.me/9ea80ccb
