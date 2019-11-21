Justin Charles Hunt, 40 of Front Royal, Va. passed away in Lost River West Virginia on November 2, 2019.
Justin was born in Fairfax Virginia to Phyllis and Glen Hunt and resided for most of his life in Warrenton and Front Royal. He recently moved to Lost River, with his wife Amy, where he loved the solace of the West Virginia countryside. Throughout his life he had a passionate love for music, the outdoors and anything with wheels.
Surviving Justin are his parents Phyllis and Glen Hunt, wife Amy Cotter, sister Glenda Hunt, his niece Pearl and nephew Piney, whom he cherished deeply and always brought smiles to their faces. He will be remembered by all for his kindness and loving heart
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Online condolences may be made to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.