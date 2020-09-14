June Sadd Kline, age 92, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home in Catlett, Virginia, surrounded by her daughters and family. Mrs. Kline was born June 18, 1928 in Washington, D.C. to the late Walter Charles Sadd and Mabel Eleanor Brown. She lived in and around Manassas throughout her life and treasured her family, her church, and hot fudge sundaes. June graduated from Osbourn High School as Valedictorian in 1946. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Bridgewater College in 1950 with a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. Education remained close to her heart throughout her life. She rejoiced in the varied accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
In 1950, June married Paul Kline in the front yard of Tudor Hall, her family home in Manassas. They made their home on the farm near Broad Run on the outskirts of Manassas, where they raised a family of seven children. They opened Kline's Freeze (1965) and Kline's Drive-In (1969) in Manassas, where they served ice cream, milkshakes, banana splits, and footlong hotdogs to generations of loyal customers. Mrs. Kline mentored several decades of young people who worked in her restaurants, encouraging them to work hard and live well. She is remembered fondly throughout the Manassas community by those who worked their first job or tasted their first ice cream cone at one of the Kline’s restaurants.
Mrs. Kline delighted in watching her 18 grandchildren grow, study, and start families of their own. She enjoyed sharing in the life milestones and day-to-day activities of her 27 great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with Paul and her siblings, and later, with other family members. At ninety years old, she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher at the Manassas Church of the Brethren, helping with the preschool class.
Mrs. Kline is predeceased by her husband Paul Emerson Kline, her parents, and her sister Roberta Nelson Messamer.
She is survived by one brother and spouse: Hudson (Bonnie) Sadd of Manheim, PA; two sisters: Marian (John) Layman of Bridgewater, VA and JoAnne Sadd Eby of Fairfax, VA;
her seven children and their spouses: Jeanette (Doug) Shonk of Goldvein, VA; Helen (Burton)Wolf of Union, OH; Wayne (Loretta) Kline of Manassas, VA; Bonnie (Melvin) Cheshire of Bristow, VA; Lorraine (James) Croushorn of Midland, VA; Donna (Harold) House of Nokesville, VA and Lynn (Joan) Kline of Nokesville, VA;
18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; many extended family members; and loving caretakers Sandy Northam and Hannah Skinner.
Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 A.M on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 on the lawn at Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Pastor Amanda North officiating. Interment will follow at Cannon Branch Cemetery, Manassas, VA.
The viewing and funeral service will be held outdoors. Please bring your own chair or a blanket for seating. To assure the safety of family and friends, please wear a mask and maintain ten feet of social distance until seated with your family group.
A video recording of the service will be available on YouTube. Please call the Manassas Church of the Brethren office at 703-368-4783 for more information. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of a donation to Manassas Church of the Brethren 10047 Nokesville Rd, Manassas VA 20110 (www.manassasbrethren.org), Heifer International, 1015 Louisiana Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 (www.heifer.org) or Farthest Corners, PO Box 213, Nokesville, VA 20182 (www.farthestcorners.org) in memory of June Kline. Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.