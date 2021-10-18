June M. Penn passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter H. Penn and her parents Zeff and Alice Porter. June was born December 12, 1934 in Fauquier County and built a wonderful life in the county. June was a devoted member of Poplar Fork Baptist Church and participated regularly until her illness.
June loved working with and teaching children. She retired from the Fauquier County Public School System with 40 years of service. Most of those years were at Bradley Elementary School working with Mary Stright as a Teacher's Assistant. They taught kindergarteners who were always full of energy and questions. Many of June's previous students would see her in town or at a football game and she became the "Rock Star" as they came up to her with hugs.
June also worked many years for the Stephenson family--Mr. Samuel Stephenson, then his son, Edward L., and then his son, Edward L. III.
June's grandchildren named her "MeeMaw" and that name stuck with her because her grandchildren's friends and many nieces and nephews knew her as that.
June loved to drive and give rides to anyone that needed to get somewhere. Her beige Classic Cadillac almost floated thru the air when June was behind the wheel.
There are so many wonderful and funny stories we could share...and all of them have the same message "June loved people and people loved her."
June is survived by her daughters, Towanna and Pamela both of Warrenton; her sister, Alice P. Lightfoot of Haymarket; her brother, Conway M. Porter (Miriam) of Warrenton; three grandchildren, Tia Webb of New York City, NY, Derrick Webb and Robert Waters of Warrenton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and very good friends.
A graveside service with a small gathering of family and friends will be held on October 16, 2021 at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, starting at 12:00 noon.
Because of COVID-19, the family is not having a reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 319, Warrenton, VA, 20186, in memory of June Penn or to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
