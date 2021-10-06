June M. Mayhugh, 92, passed away peacefully at Blue Ridge Christian Home in Bealeton, Virginia on October 3, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1929 in Washington, D.C. to John Robert and Elizabeth Estelle Williams Manuel. She was married to John W. Mayhugh on June 27, 1953 and they enjoyed 62 years together until his passing in 2015. She is survived by son, Doug Mayhugh and wife, Janice, of Culpeper, VA and daughter, Lisa A. Gargiulo and husband, Nicolas, of Warrenton, VA; Seven grandchildren: Rebecca L. M. Delaney, husband, Michael; Diane M. Coles, Husband, Stewart; Kelly M. Owen, husband, Scotty; Stacy E. Bowser, husband, David; Caspar A. Velasco; Eva E. Velasco and Marcus J. Velasco; two stepgrandchildren, Nicolas and Julia Gargiulo, and four great-grandchildren, Claire E. Delaney, Catherine J. Delaney, Maya J. Coles, and Natalie Owen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
June grew up in Washington, DC. Her family moved to Nokesville, VA in 1943. She graduated from Brentsville District High School in 1947. She enrolled in Madison College (now JMU) and graduated in 1952 with a B. A. in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She began teaching at Nokesville Elementary School and later taught in Arlington County while her husband was stationed at Fort Belvoir. June and John moved to Warrenton in 1956 where she began her role as a homemaker for her growing family. She enjoyed playing the piano and was an accomplished seamstress who made all the costumes for Lisa’s ballet performances. She was a reading specialist for Fauquier County Schools and did substitute teaching on occasion. She was secretary for M & M Consulting, Inc., the family business for many years.
June was a member of the Greenwich Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She participated in a women’s bible study with the Warrenton Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir until her failing health issues prevented her from doing so. She sang with the Warrenton Chorale for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, and her brother Robert Wayne Manuel.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 17 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Greenwich Presbyterian Church (old chapel), Nokesville, VA with funeral services beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment at Greenwich Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, VA 20181. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Sandra Northam and her staff for June’s care at home and the staff at Blue Ridge Christian Home for their compassionate care of June during the past two years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.