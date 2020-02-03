Julie Ann Radzville

, age 46, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. She was born in Kodiak, Alaska on October 12th, 1973, daughter of Desmond & Barbara St. Denis.
Julie graduated from Osbourn Park HS in Manassas, VA in 1991. She attained an associate’s degree from NVCC in Liberal Arts in 1998. Her work history included KSI Services, Geico, and AOL. She was passionate about technology, softball, and helping other people.
In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her beloved husband of 14 years, Richard Radzville, Jr.; four children, Kiernan St. Denis and Reilly, Kate & Lauren Radzville; two siblings, John St. Denis of Woodbridge, VA and Christine Herald & her husband, Timothy of Bristow, VA; and a niece, Vivianne Herald & nephew, Ryan Herald.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Tuesday, February 4th from 6 to 8 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 11 am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA with interment to follow at Bright View cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at http://ovarian.org/connect/find-a-local-chapter/frederick.
