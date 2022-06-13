Julia Frances Penn, 90, of Warrenton, VA, passed May 21, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1932.
Julia is survived by her husband, Frederick E. Penn of Warrenton, VA; three daughters: Peggy L Carter of Amissville, VA, Shirley Williams of Warrenton, VA, Lisa Waters of Dumfries, VA; Son, Raymond Williams of Front Royal, VA; her brother, Nick Carey of Clinton, MD; two sisters: Eva Harris of Warrenton, VA, Dorothy Peyton of Winchester, VA; 19 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Her first husband of 46 years, Raymond Williams and a daughter, Charlotte Payne Marshall, preceded her in death. No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.