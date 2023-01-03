Judy Lynn Miller, age 80, passed peacefully in the care of her stepdaughter, Debbie Taylor, on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at her home, the Hill Top Farm in Bealeton, where she’d lived for the last 30 years. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 22nd, 1942, daughter of the late, Kenneth Wells & Helen Hedrick.
Judy is survived by her son, John C. Moore & his wife, Kim; daughter, Terri Moore; and two grandsons, Steven J. Moore & Daniel C. Moore, all of South Carolina; sister in law, Sadie Dodson; three stepchildren, Deborah Taylor & her husband, James, Richard C. Miller, Jr. & Steven J. Miller & his wife, Lynn; three step grandchildren, Russell Taylor & his wife, Natasha, and Autumn & Remington Miller; and 9 step great grandchildren. A very special thanks to her caregivers, Debbie McLucas & Natasha Taylor; and from Capital Caring hospice, Danica Lacey, Bonnie Wince & Noelle Grimsley.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Miller, Sr., half-brother, Charles Weaver and sister, Marlene Wilson; and two step grandchildren, Tobby & Stacy Taylor.
Service & interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier County SPCA.
