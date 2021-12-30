Judith P. La Grange age 81, a resident of Gainesville, VA passed away on December 28, 2021.
Judith was born March 8, 1940 in Milton, NY, the daughter of Edgar and Adele Rhoades. Grew up on Rhoades Orchards in the Mid-Hudson Valley of N.Y. Graduated from Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ in 1961.
Married R. William LaGrange in 1961 who predeceased her in 2010. They were blessed with three daughters, Susan of VA, Laura of VT and Karen of VA. Twelve grandchildren. Susan’s son Kristofer M. Ewing and daughter, Kelsey McEwing. Laura and her husband, Andrew Sargent have three daughters and five sons, Jessica, Abigail, Eliana, David, Jonathan, Nathan, Noah, Samuel and Nathan. Daughter, Karen and her husband, Paul have a son, Benjamin and a daughter, Delaney.
Judy was saved in VA in 1974 and followed her husband’s lead to serve the Lord at several churches in VA, VT and back to VA. A member of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, Warrenton, VA.
A funeral will be on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00am at Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, 7336 Riley Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
