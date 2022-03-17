Judith Lucile Beavers, 79 of The Plains, VA died on March 14, 2022 at her home.
She was born on July 11, 1942 in Houston, TX a daughter of the late Clarence Herbert Peters and Emma Wray Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Peters, Jr.
Mrs. Beavers was a member of Marshall Baptist Church and an amateur radio operator with the call sign KG4TMF and a member of the Fauquier Amateur Radio Association.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Richard Beavers; her daughters, Karen Lynn Beavers, The Plains, VA, Tammy Rene Beavers, Lincoln, NE and Terri Robin Beavers of The Plains.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 20 from 2:00 PM until a memorial service begins at 3:00 PM at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA 20115.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.