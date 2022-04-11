Judith Lee Joyeux, 75, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on September 4, 2021 from complications due to dementia. She was a talented artist, Reiki practitioner, energy worker, and more.
Judith, a native of the Washington Metropolitan area, was born on January 24, 1946 to Earl M. and Allie (Whitaker) Bragonje in Washington, DC. After Judith graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, MD in 1964, she went on to study mathematics at the University of Maryland College Park. After graduating in 1968, she worked as a computer programmer.
In 1976, Judith started working in ceramics. While teaching herself the art of ceramics, she was especially drawn to the concept of combining colors to achieve different effects in the glazes. She searched the ceramic shops, looking for something small and plain on which to experiment. She eventually discovered the egg - a symbol of rebirth and transformation. It suited her needs perfectly. She thought clay was a canvas on which to joyously paint a rich tapestry of color; each piece was imbued with the resonance of joy, peace and love. By 1986 her hobby evolved into a business, and the Joyeux Egg and Sphere Collection was born.
It was also during this period that Judith met her business partner and her (eventual) wife, Mary Mock, a stone carver at the Washington National Cathedral. Mary joined Judith’s ceramics business and developed Joyeux-Mock Studio. In choosing a name for their business partnership, they wanted it to reflect what they believed their business to be about: sharing their artistic talents and providing beautiful gifts with which people could spread joy in the world. They also wanted the name to reflect their combined efforts. Some time ago, a curator of Chinese art gave Mary a Chinese name to use as a signature for her artwork. The name consisted of two characters which mean “heaven’s gift”. Judith’s last name, Joyeux, is French for “joyous”. Joining the two names formed the perfect name for the partnership: Joyous Gifts. After more than a decade in the ceramics business, Judith retired.
Color was something that Judith loved deeply - she loved creating it on ceramic eggs - she was eager to create the same beauty in watercolors. However, most of her time was taken up with caring for her beloved kitties. All that knew Judith take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace surrounded by sparkles and light.
Judith was predeceased by her wife, Mary Mock and parents, Earl M. and Allie (Whitaker) Bragonje. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Claire Bragonje of Morgantown, WV.
A private interment service was held at the EcoEternity Forest at Camp Highroad in Middleburg VA on March 25, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.