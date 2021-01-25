Judith Eleanor Sisk Scheuble (Judy) passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Judy was preceded in death by her Mother Nell and Father Roger, sister Phyllis Sisk, brothers Edward Sisk and George Sisk. She is survived by her husband Larry D. Scheuble; her two daughters Kristen S. Hylton and Amy S. Riggio; son-in-law Joseph Riggio and Rick Hylton; the apples of her eye - her grandchildren, Parker D. Hylton and Skyler M. Riggio; sister Joann Garrett (Gary Garrett), sister-in-law Joyce Sisk and will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
A Virginia native, she was born on April 25, 1944 and was raised in Fauquier County, Judy attended grade school in Rectortown and high school in Marshall. She worked at the Office of Naval Research Washington DC and at Vint Hill Farms Station where she met Larry. She and Larry wed in 1968 and in 2020 celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary. Judy went on to hold several jobs in Marshall, VA such as a Bank Teller and at Cooley Service Company on Main Street she was bookkeeper and receptionist.
As a faithful servant of God and a lifelong member of Rectortown United Methodist church, Judy gave countless hours and love to her church and her church family. Some of her favorite roles at RUMC include Church Prayer List coordinator, Sunday school teacher, choir member and vacation bible school servant. Judy also gave many years to supporting the Marshall community within the school system, Claude Thompson Elementary (Gumdrop Square, Backpack Buddies), the girl's PTA organizations and countless others. Her presence will truly be missed.
Service date and time have yet to be determined. Please access the Rectortown UMC website at www.rectortownumc.org for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rectortown United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Please visit www.roystonfuneralhome.net to express online condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.