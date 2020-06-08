Judith E. Adams passed away in her sleep May 23, 2020, in Gainesville, VA, where she was undergoing rehabilitation after hip surgery.
Judy was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, July 2, 1932, to Conleth and Ella Kiernan. She was the second youngest of five siblings, whom she loved dearly and stayed close to throughout her life.
After graduating from high school, Judy enrolled at Southern Connecticut State Teachers College. Teaching was not her calling, though, so she “went off to see the world” and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She was stationed in California, Maryland, and Tokyo, Japan, where she worked at the headquarters for Far East Intelligence and furthered her education at Sophia University. After four years, she left the military and joined American Airlines as a flight attendant and was ultimately promoted to supervisor. While based in Dallas, Texas, she met her late husband Alfred “Ace” Adams, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and former fighter pilot.
In 1977, Judy and Ace decided to move to “the country” in Virginia to raise their daughter. For the past 42 years, Judy thoroughly enjoyed living in the Warrenton area and was honored to serve the community, where she volunteered in many community-wide programs. She helped develop Fauquier’s Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education, was secretary of the Fauquier Citizens for Youth, started the candy striping program at Fauquier Hospital, served on the Family Guidance Services advisory board, and spent many years on Highland School’s PTO.
Judy’s love lives on in the heart of her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Adams (Jonathan Fox) of Durango, CO, who is forever grateful for having such an amazing, loving, and devoted mother. During the past 13 years, Judy adored being Nana to Nola, Colton, and Ella Fox, who all inherited her love for animals. Left with countless years of unforgettable memories are her siblings Maureen McNamara of Centerville, VA, and Robert Kiernan and sister-in-law Judi Kiernan of Conway, SC, and her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends—all of whom she always remembered on their birthdays and in her nightly prayers.
Judy will be interred with military honors at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium next to her husband. Due to the current conditions caused by the Covid pandemic, a date for the service has not been confirmed. To honor her memory, donations may be sent to UNICEF (https://secure.unicefusa.org/donate/unicef-tribute-cards) or the ASPCA (aspca.org).
