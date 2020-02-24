Judah Lee Kramer was born into this life on February 12, 2020 and passed into eternity on February 19, 2020. He was the son of James Dean Kramer and Victoria Jewel Chattin.
A visitation for the public will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12:30pm to 1:00pm with a service following at Moser Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Catlett Cemetery, Catlett, VA. In lieu of flowers make a donation to Moser's Funeral Home for the expenses. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
