Juanita J. Russell, 87 of Orlean, VA passed away on July 10, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on April 25, 1934 in Orlean, a daughter of the late John Garland Russell, Sr. and Mary Jeffries Russell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, James Garland, Jr. and Thelma Russell, James Edward Russell, Emory and Gaynelle Russell, Martha Russell, Wallace and Elaine Russell, Horace and Mary Anne Russell, Ethel and Rudasill Hume, Bill and Carolyn Russell, and John Colvin.
Juanita was a lifelong member of Orlean United Methodist Church actively serving in many ways. In 2017, she and the Russell family were presented an award on “Orlean Day” by the community, recognizing over one hundred years of service.
She is survived by her brother and his wife, Harry R. and Susan Russell; her sister, Emily Colvin and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton and on Friday, July 16 from 10:30 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Orlean United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Leamon and Rev. Jose Saldana will officiate. Interment will follow at Orlean Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orlean United Methodist Church, PO Box 135, Orlean, VA 20128.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
