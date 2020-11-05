In Memoriam – Joyce Virginia Clatterbuck Harding
Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 has witnessed the passing of a quietly great woman, Joyce Virginia Clatterbuck Harding. Born January 3rd, 1947 to Conway Otis and Doris Virginia (King) Clatterbuck in Warrenton at the old hospital (now next to Red Truck), Joyce was their only child and the apple of her father’s eye. Living on Lover’s Lane, she was fortunate to be just over the hill from her maternal grandparents, Craven and Minnie (Martin) King. Her grandfather Craven was incredibly special to her, and she ensured that his memory lived on until she herself passed. She grew up with a love for animals, having many pets – including ducks – and teaching her dog Brownie to slide down the slide. This love for animals followed her throughout and into her adult life. From fostering animals from the local SPCA, to lovingly taking in strays, to purebred animals, it didn’t matter to Joyce; they all deserved the love and compassion of a good home.
From her earliest days in school and throughout her life, Joyce was gifted both intellectually and with a keen wit and sense of proper Southern lady’s vocabulary. Her scholastic career was as successful as all things she would endeavor upon in her life. As a member of the 2nd class to graduate from the then new Fauquier High School in 1965, she would receive a full scholarship to then Strayer Business School. Joyce’s tenacity, incredible will, and scholastic achievements coupled with her wit and intellect set the foundation for a well-respected business career. While beginning as a law secretary then in real estate, her greatest achievements came in the realm of the banking industry, specifically with Sona Bank over the past several years, holding many key positions within that entity. She was forever present and didn’t take a day even when she should have taken a day.
Joyce was many things, yet loyalty to family was paramount. From caring for younger cousins, raising her own family, or being the primary care provider for both her maternal grandmother – Ruth Colvin Hughes - and own mother; she again was always present. Of this legacy of love, loyalty, and intellect, Joyce is survived by the following family to carry on her legacy – Husband, C. Milton Harding; only child, Eric Conway Cox; granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Cox (Ashby Berry); grandson Conway Alexander Cox; great-grandson Nolan Ashby Berry; and a yet to be born great-granddaughter. There are scores of cousins as well throughout Fauquier.
Services for Joyce will be private through invitation due to Covid-19 restrictions and handled by Mosers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the local SPCA of Fauquier County or to the Middleburg Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.