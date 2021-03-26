Joyce Shifflett Ritenour, 88, of Sumerduck passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence, Windy Hill Farm, where she resided for 58 years. She always referred to her home as “The prettiest place in Sumerduck”. Surrounded by their love and comfort, Joyce drew her happiness and strength from her home and family.
Survivors include her children: Janice Hayes (John), Kendra Brown (Fred), Joy Ritenour (Amy Garland), Roy Ritenour (Liz), and Ross Ritenour (Shari); 12 grandchildren: Robyn Harold, David Brown, Stephen Brown, Jonathan Berahya, Kelly Norris, Jordan Ritenour, Jenny Hayes, Danielle Ritenour, Joseph Hayes, Lucas Ritenour, Jessie Hodgkinson, and Jack Ritenour; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Rose Berger; brother-in-law Bill Ritenour (Peggy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ritenour; two great-grandchildren Ian and Jalen Brown; two sisters, and two brothers.
The family espresses gratitude to the caregivers who were there for the last few weeks of her life; Carolyn, Audrey, and Lauretha.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 30 at Sumerduck Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Sumerduck Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sumerduck Baptist Church, 5354 Sumerduck Rd., Sumerduck, VA 22742; or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1200 Sunset Ln., Culpeper, VA 22701.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
