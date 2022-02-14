 Skip to main content
Joyce Jean Cooper

  • 0

Joyce Jean Cooper, better known as Mimi, passed away peacefully at her
home in Warrenton, Virginia on February 3, 2022. She was 77 years old.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving parents, Terry and Lona
Short, and her two brothers, Hap and Raymond Short.
Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Thomas Paul
Cooper, Jr., her three children, Charles M. Cooper, Lisa C. Gager and
Pamela L. Guiffre, and her eight grandchildren: Heather Jean, Brandon,
Thomas, Katie, Lauren, J.Paul, Patrick, and Cooper. Joyce is also
survived by her twelve great-grandchildren: Haylee Joyce, AJ, Abi,
Briana, Layla, Marleejane, Aubrey, Nalana, Ava, Dalton, Deegan, and
Daphne Jean. Her friend of 57 years, Jackie Hurst, her husband's
sister, and her beloved sister-in-laws Sylvia and Bernice.
Joyce was known for her many talents, including baking Christmas
cookies, being an amazing seamstress, her famous biscuits and gravy,
and always ready for a long chat, among so many other qualities. Her
greatest achievement was that of being Mimi to her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren, which were her pride and greatest joy. She will
be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A gravesite burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at
2:00pm at The Bethel Cemetery, 1300 Wilkes Street, Alexandria,
Virginia 22314. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations
be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Rd Suite 319 Warrenton,
Virginia 20186.

