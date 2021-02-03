Joyce Houghton Carmines, 77, of Warrenton, VA, died at home on January 21, 2021 surrounded by her three loving children and family friends. She was born on January 5, 1944 in Portsmouth, VA, a daughter of late Roland Clyde Houghton and Virginia Savage Houghton. Joyce was a 40-year employee of the Chesapeake Public School system. During her career she positively affected the lives of countless children, many of whom still fondly remember her to this day. To know Joyce was to love her. She had the ability to make instant long-lasting friendships with anyone she had contact with.
Joyce was an accomplished baker and cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family, as well as catering weddings and other events. She also maintained a flourishing vegetable and flower garden for many years. She was a proud lifelong member of Cottage Place Methodist Church in Portsmouth.
The quintessential wife, mother, and grandmother, she shared her beautiful life with many family members. Her late husband of 50 years, Franklin Lewis Carmines, three children; Robin Carmines Vaneman, and her husband Warren, Franklin Lewis Carmines, Jr. and his wife Cindy Meuser, and Ernest Christopher Carmines. She was a Grandmother of Chase Carmines, Wyatt Vaneman, Jackie Carmines, Jesse Carmines, and Noah Vaneman and Great-Grandmother of Rilyn Carmines. She also leaves two special daughters, Amy Gale and Lori Carmines Finn. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, and cousins that were dear to her.
Joyce led an authentic life of love for family. This world is just a little dimmer without her presence. All of us who were fortunate enough to know her will carry the special essence of her loving nature in our hearts. Thank you for that rare gift Joyce. You will be forever missed; you will be forever loved.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family will have an on-line service at a later date. If you wish to attend virtually please contact the family to receive a link for the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.